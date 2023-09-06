Donald Kendall Jr. Published 10:14 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

April 23, 1949-Sept. 5, 2023

Donald Lloyd Kendall, Jr., a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Niles, Michigan, on Sept. 5, 2023. Born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, on April 23, 1949, to the late Donald Kendall, Sr., and Irene Kendall, Donald Jr. was known for his selflessness, generosity, and handy nature.

Donald Jr. spent many years working in maintenance, at the Indiana University of South Bend, where he was known for his hard work and dedication. His colleagues admired his work ethic and his ability to fix almost anything, earning him the reputation of a “jack of all trades” and his grandchildren frequently remarked when something treasured of theirs broke that “Papa can fix it!”. Donald was not only mechanically inclined, but he was also an excellent provider for his family, always making sure their needs were met while also being frugal and never wasteful.

Donald, had a deep love for his family. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Kendall, his son, Steven (Wendy) Kendall, and his daughter, Lori Ryland. He was also the cherished grandfather of Kaleigh Kendall, Steven Kendall, Jr., Felicia Diaz, Justin Ryland, and Kendall Ryland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Kendall, Sr. and Irene Kendall, his brother, Richard Kendall, and sisters, Carol Alspaugh and Patsy Vickery. Donald Jr. was a pillar of strength and warmth in his family, and his passing leaves a void that can never be filled.

Outside of work, Donald Jr. was passionate about many things. He was crazy about his family and was always generous with everything he had. He loved fishing at his cottage on Fine Lake, where he spent many peaceful hours fishing with his beloved wife, Sheryl. Music was another passion of his, and he was a talented guitar player. His family will fondly remember listening to Donald sing and play his guitar to bands including Johnny Cash, Bob Seger, Eagles, and the song “Puff the Magic Dragon” for his children and grandchildren.

Donald Jr. was a man of many talents and interests, but it was his character that truly set him apart. He was a selfless individual who always put the needs of others before his own. His generous spirit touched many lives, and he will be remembered for his kindness and love for his family.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation may do so to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or planting a tree in his honor to help with the much-needed reforestation efforts needed.

There are no public services being held in an effort to honor his wishes.

In the end, Donald Lloyd Kendall, Jr.’s life was a testament to the power of love, kindness, and hard work. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and the countless ways he enriched ours. He will be greatly missed.

