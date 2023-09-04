Toni L. Gard Published 5:12 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

Sept. 24, 1949-Aug. 29. 2023

Toni Lorene Gard, 73, of Jones, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at home in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Sept. 24, 1949, in Baltimore, Maryland, one of five children born to Anthony Majka and Doris Elizabeth (Hopkins) Majka. She married Kenneth Edgar Gard, Jr. May 18, 1968, in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Toni was a rural mail carrier out of the Jones Post office for thirty-one years, during which time she made many life-long friends. She achieved the “Million Mile Club” driving accident free for one million miles, wearing out seven vehicles during her tenure.

Family was the center of Toni’s focus with huge family gatherings being the best. She grew up enjoying crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay and enjoyed fishing, camping, target shooting, traveling and family vacations.

Toni will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Ken Gard; daughter, Teri (Leon) Miller; son, Kent (Angella) Gard; two siblings that she and her husband raised as their own children, Shelley (Daryl) Griner and Mark (Jessica) Majka; two additional brothers, Rickey Majka, Barry (Ruthann) Majka; twelve grandchildren, Steven Majka, James (Nikki) Majka, Anthony (Amber) Majka, Morgan (Benjamin) Brown, Avery (Alison) Griner, Courtney Ratkay, Jacob Ratkay, Roland Miller, Andrew “AJ” (Sarah) Gard, Kolten (Kelsey) Gard, Sienna Gard, Izibelle Gard, eight greatgrandchildren, Cameron (Danielle) Majka, Kelsey Majka, Gabrielle Majka, Alison Majka, Anthony “AJ” Majka, Kenzie Brown, Kailey Brown, Bryant Wiley; three great greatgrandchildren, Maylee Majka, Hunter Majka, Weston Majka; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Doris Majka.

The family wishes to thank hospice nurse Cara Fries for her excellent care and support. They have inducted her into their family.

Family and friends will gather on a date and at a time to be announced to honor and celebrate Toni’s life.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Toni be directed to Three Rivers Hospice, 711 South Health Parkway, Three Rivers, Michigan 49093.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com