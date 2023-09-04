Jerry L. Britton Published 5:10 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

June 20, 1954-Sept. 1, 2023

Jerry Lee Britton, 69, of Decatur, Michigan passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in his home.

His life began June 20, 1954, in Mishawaka, Indiana, the second of four children born to Robert and Marlee Britton. He married Kathy Jo Britton April 1, 1978, in Mishawaka, Indiana. After thirty-eight years of marriage, she preceded him in death April 4, 2016.

Jerry didn’t miss any of his grandchildren’s events and loved spending time with them. His family will remember him as a practical joker. He wanted to pre-record a variety of sayings and quips that would be played to anyone who approached his casket. His daughters are convinced that the term “Bad Dad Jokes” was invented for him. He was an avid Cubs and Notre Dame fan. Next to playing horseshoes, he loved to fish and he always said that his happy place was out on the lake.

Jerry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Angela (Ed) Asmus of Vandalia, Michigan, Tracy (Efrim) Johnson of Decatur, Michigan; six grandchildren, Bailey Asmus, Abigail Asmus, Charlotte Asmus, Carson Asmus, Alexus Johnson, Levi Johnson; one sister, Cheryl Bragg of Hamlet, Indiana; two brothers, Bob (Sun) Britton of Elkhart, Indiana, Terry Britton of Indianapolis, Indiana; one brother-in-law, Rick (Janeen) Ryll of Edwardsburg, Michigan; two nieces, Melissa (Devin) Edwards, Katie Champion; and one nephew, Zach (Danielle) Ryll. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home with visitation starting one hour prior.

Jerry will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Rosehill Cemetery in Nicholsville.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Jerry be made to Marcellus VFW, Post 4054, 53550 M-40 Marcellus, Michigan 49067.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com