Larry Clyde Bristol Published 9:51 am Friday, September 1, 2023

July 31, 1939-Aug. 29, 2023

Larry Clyde Bristol, 84, of Niles, formerly Buchanan, was reunited with his bride of 52 years on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at his home, with family by his side.

A celebration of life service will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Swem Chapel, Buchanan. A gathering time will take place two hours prior, from 3:30-5:30, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Buchanan American Legion Post 51. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Larry was born on July 31, 1939, to Ellsworth and Donna Bristol in Niles. He graduated from Buchanan High School, class of 1958. Larry was a United States Navy Veteran, and was honorably discharged in 1960. On June 13, 1964, Larry married the love of his life, Carol Sue Bristol at a ceremony in Bertrand Bible Church, Niles.

Professionally, Larry worked in Sales for French Paper Company for many years where he retired. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially grouse hunting, fishing or camping. He also liked woodworking, but most of all, Larry loved his family and cherished time spent with them.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Laura (Scott) Lausch-Judy and Pamela (Dan Hyche) Kuntz; grandchildren, Jeremiah Lausch, Emily (TJ) Miller, Lydia (Nick) Mitchell and Kody (Nike Fox) Kuntz; great-grandsons, Wyatt and Westin Miller; niece, Stephanie Coulter; nephew, Edward Artemik and beloved cats, Cooper and Puss Puss. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsworth and Donna Bristol; wife, Carol Bristol and sister, Nancy Osterle.