Vrabel likes what he sees from Murphy

NASHVILLE — At his Sunday press conference, Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel continued to say some good things about former Dowagiac Chieftain and Ferris State Bulldog Caleb Murphy.

In just his second professional football game, Murphy had two sacks in the Titans’ ww-ww victory over host Minnesota Saturday night.

Murphy now has three sacks and six solo tackles in two preseason contests.

“He factors in pass rushing and he continues to try and find a role on special teams,” Vrabel said. “I love his attitude — he shows up every day ready to work.”

While conceding that Murphy still has a lot of work to do when it comes to “overall awareness and technique, he has impressed the staff when he gets on the field.

“As far as rushing, he has shown the ability to win and we’ll rep him more this week,” Vrabel said.

Tennessee was scheduled to hold joint practices with the New England Patriots, just as they did with the Vikings, but following Saturday’s nights injury to Patriots defensive back Isaiah Bolden that led to him being carted off the field and the game being stopped at that point, New England said that it would be canceling those practices.

The Titans wrap up the regular season against the Patriots on Friday night. Tennessee opens the regular season Sept. 10 at New Orleans.