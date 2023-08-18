Charles Richard Zook Published 10:31 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

April 21, 1939-Aug. 18, 2023

Richard “Chuck” Zook, 84, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.

His life began April 21, 1939, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, raised by Raymond and Beatrice Zook. When he was a teenager, he went to live with Joseph and Marjorie Schrader. He married Donna Jean Hoover Aug. 26, 1961, in Edwardsburg.

Chuck enjoyed fishing and loved helping at the farm. He enjoyed being a jokester; especially with his coworkers at Tyler Refrigeration, where he was employed for forty-four years.

Chuck will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Donna Zook of Cassopolis; two sons, Ronald Allen and Jill Zook of Granger, Indiana, Kenneth Zook of Cassopolis; and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Abigail Katherine Zook; sisters, Helen, Beverly, Carol; brothers, Ron, Don, and Ken.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12 p.m. noon, in Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Memorial contributions in memory of Chuck may be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com