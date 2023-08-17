Tracy Behnke-Mikes Published 11:33 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Tracy Behnke-Mikes went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 22, 2023. Tracy was bigger than life and that life was well lived. She didn’t let anything slow her down and enjoyed traveling, U of M football, music and making sure everyone she met knew they were special. Tracy loved her friends and family fiercely, including her Peru family, whom she visited on mission trips more than a dozen times.

Her winning smile lit up the room and everyone she touched was blessed. Tracy had a strong faith in Jesus and shared that faith with all who knew her. Tracy would do anything for her friends and family, she always had their back and was a rock to many. Tracy often sent cards to people reminding them how much she loved them. Her feistiness, smile, laughter, stories and most of all love will be missed by all the lives she touched. It is almost incomprehensible to believe she is no longer physically present. All who knew her are better because of her. Tracy joins her father Albert “Hook” Behnke, mother Helen (Schultz) Behnke and brother David Behnke in Heaven. Tracy’s husband Dennis Mikes, her sister Heidi Behnke, brother-in-law Ron Matthews, niece Isobel Matthews, children Lindsay (Jason) Heffington, Leslie Mikes, Jenny Latham, grandchildren Bailey (Brandon) Meisner, Kirk Barnhardt, Logan Heffington, Luke Heffington, Harper Heffington, Paige Latham, Camryn Latham, and great grandson Lawson Meisner survive, along with countless Godchildren and literally thousands of friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Conroe Texas on Sept. 9, 2023, at 1 p.m., as well as the Dowagiac Michigan Conservation Club on Oct. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m., where all are welcome to share stories and most of all CELEBRATE Tracy’s amazing impact on their lives and this world. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tracy’s passion for Peru. Tracy’s family will be making a mission trip in her honor and continue to bless her Peru family.

Donations can be sent to either her husband Dennis or her sister Heidi.