Arthur E. Hoyt, Sr., of Niles Published 11:39 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Arthur E. Hoyt, Sr., 90, of Niles, Mi. passed from Progressive Dementia on Aug. 7, 2023. There will be a very informal celebration of life for him on Sunday 2 p.m. Oct. 29th, at his old home at 1556 S. 11th St. Niles.