Phillip J. Zablocki Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Feb. 21, 1948-Aug. 3, 2023

Phillip J. Zablocki, 75, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away on Thursday morning, Aug. 3, 2023, at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, CA. He was born on Feb. 21, 1948, the son of Harry and Georgia (Morford) Zablocki. Phil was a 1966 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving 2 years from 1967-1969 during the Vietnam War. Phil worked as a reserve deputy sheriff for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He also worked for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as their Benefits Manager and Manager of Legal Affairs for many years until his retirement.

Surviving are his life partner — Sherri Cartwright; three siblings — Susan Maness, Thomas (Denise Sue Pool) Zablocki, and Sharon (Braxton) Dodd; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister and brother-in-law — Sally and Dale Clawson; and brother-in-law — Dan Maness.

Honoring Phil’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no public services. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Phil online may do so at www.clarkch.com