Michael Bennett Lowe Published 10:48 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

June 8, 1981-Aug. 10. 2023

Michael Bennett Lowe, age 42, of Niles, passed away on Aug. 10, 2023, at his home after a lengthy illness with his family at his side.

Mike or B. Lowe to his friends was a smart, funny and loving guy who was a gifted guitar player and comedian.

Michael was born on June 8, 1981, in South Bend to his parents Gary Lowe and Lynn Norred.

He was a child who always wanted attention good or bad. He was always up to something.

He graduated from Niles High School Class of 2000, and then graduated from Southwestern Michigan College in 2003 with a degree in Graphic Arts.

He was known as a gifted tattoo artist in the Shops Cool City, Point Blank and Paparazzi.

On July 7, 2018, he married Kara Smith at Madeline Bertrand Park and become an instant dad to her 3 children, Zandrea, Dannika and Devlin. He was known to say that his greatest accomplishment in life was being a dad. He is survived by his wife and children, dogs Honey and Gizmo, his mom Lynn and stepdad Michael of Niles, MI, his dad Gary and stepmother Rebecca of Yorktown, VA. He is also survived by his sisters Trish Stewart of Niles and Casey Wooley of St. Joseph, MI, brothers Dave Stafford of Niles and Nick Stewart of San Diego, CA, and half-brothers Ben and Cody Lowe of Yorktown, VA. He was preceded in death by his brother Joshua Stewart.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m., in the event center at Franklin Woods, 1950 S. 13th St., Niles, Michigan.