Scott C. Truitt Published 1:04 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

April 16, 1952—Aug. 5, 2023

Scott C. Truitt, 71, formerly of Dowagiac, MI, passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2023, at The Waters Nursing Home in LaGrange, IN.

Scott was born in Dowagiac, MI on April 16, 1952, to Maurice & Donna Truitt. He is survived by his brother, Kent (Judy) Truitt, and their children Jeremy Truitt, and Lindsey (Matt) Lopez. He was formerly married to JoLynn (Wiard) Truitt, and they remained best friends, along with her children, Josh (Cassie) Wiard, and Rachel (David) Schmick and several grandchildren.

Scott graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1970. He pursued higher education at Michigan State University and Western Michigan University. Throughout his career, Scott owned multiple businesses in the marketing and bartering field. However, his favorite job was managing Jack-in-the-Box in Houston, Texas in the 1970’s. Scott enjoyed spending winters in Florida and traveling. He worshipped at the Howe United Methodist Church. His passion was God and family, in that order.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Donna Truitt, and nephew, Brandon Truitt.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Elara Caring Hospice Foundation at 900 Cooper St, Jackson, MI 49202.