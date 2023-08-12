Annabelle Boyd Published 5:11 pm Saturday, August 12, 2023

Nov. 11, 1924-Aug. 11. 2023

Annabelle Boyd, 98, a lifelong resident of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday evening, Aug. 11, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 11, 1924, in Dowagiac, the daughter of Logan and Anna (Fabian) Gillam.

Surviving are three children — Ernestine Wares, James (Dana) Boyd and Bruce (Peggy) Boyd; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Irving Boyd; son — Jack Boyd; twin daughters – Josephine Boyd (as an infant) and Maxine Edwards; four brothers — Arthur, Edward, Delmar and Richard Gillam; and three sisters — Marian Pompey, Edith Gillam-Conrad and Dorothy Shaw.

A service to celebrate Annabelle’s life will be held 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug 17, at Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, where friends may visit with the family from 10am until the time of services. Pastor Stacey Wilder will officiate. Interment will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com