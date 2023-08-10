Verne P. “Pat” Canning Published 11:43 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

April 26, 1942-Aug. 9, 2023

Verne P. “Pat” Canning, 81, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Pat was born April 26, 1942 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to William McClay and Betty Jane (Ott) Canning. Pat was raised on the family farm in South Haven. He had a 30-year career with GTE, working in South Haven, Coldwater and Dowagiac. In 1966, Pat married Anne M. Kelly and they spent 55 years side by side.

Pat is survived by his daughter, Kassandra (Bruce Christensen) Canning, his sisters-in-law, Elaine (Tim) Bedore and Beth (Jere) Jarrard, nephews, and many friends. His wife, Anne, preceded him in death in 2021.

Cremation has taken place and following Pat’s wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com