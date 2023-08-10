Alvin “Skip” Ottman Published 9:59 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

June 2, 1940-Aug. 7, 2023

Alvin Lewis “Skip” Ottman, 83, of Cassopolis, formerly of Buncombe, Illinois, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at home in the presence of his loving family.

His life began June 2, 1940, in Lydick, Indiana, the fourth of thirteen children born to Arnard and Alvery Ottman. He married Rita Sue Smithson Nov.6, 1961, in Goshen, Indiana. After sixty-one years of marriage, she preceded him in death just six weeks ago on June 25, 2023.

Skip cherished his family and would love bringing them together for barbeques. He was adamant that they always had popsicles for his grandkids. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing. He was very creative and liked working with his hands. He made numerous tire swings for kids, yard ornaments, and hanging planes. He would find mundane and ordinary things important and would turn trash into treasure. Skip never met a stranger. He was a loving and caring man with a heart of gold. His family will always remember that Skip and Sue knew how to live.

Skip will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Marita “Nita” (Kenneth) Milam; one son, Rick (Deborah) Ottman, Sr.; ten grandchildren, Randy (Nicole) Akins, Rachel (Danny) Summerville, Gary Joe (Destiny) Akins, Virginia Sue (Brett) Martynowicz, Talina Marie (Austin) Marten, Ricky (Leah) Ottman, Jr., Betsy (Justin) King, Holly Christine Ottman, Paige (Lance) Butcher, Todd (Becky Davies) Vaughn; several great grandchildren; three sisters, Sally Thompson, Judy Yoder, Pamela Ottman; three brothers, Clinton Ottman, Eddie Ottman, Ronnie Ottman; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Stacey LeAnne Vaughn; one son, Donald Neil Ottman; one sister, Josephine Kleindence, and six brothers, Howard Ottman, Arnold Ottman, Robert Ottman, Terry Ottman, Richard Ottman, and Harold Johnson.

Family and friends will gather to honor the life of Skip Ottman Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Family and friends will gather again in Gilead Church, 4385 Gilead Church Road, Simpson, Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Gilead Cemetery, with the Reverend David Faulkner officiating. Illinois funeral services have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna, Illinois (baileyfh.com)

The family prefers contributions in memory of Skip be made to Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com