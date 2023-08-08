Roberts wins fourth BMX Freestyle Park World Championship Published 8:47 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

GLASGOW, Scotland — The United States’ Hannah Roberts, of Buchanan, captured her fourth UCI BMX Freestyle Park World Championship Monday in Glasgow.

Roberts, a silver medalist at the Tokyo Games, scored 91.04 points in her one and only run to win the championship.

Sun Sebei, of China finished second with 89.10 points and Zhou Huimin, also of China, was third with 87.90 points.

Roberts led a group of 12 qualifiers into the finals on Monday with 82.66 points. She scored 82.12 and 83.20 on her two qualifying runs Sunday.

Den Yawen, of China, qualified second with 80.75 points, while Sibei was third with 79.60 points.

Roberts won her first title at the age of 17 in 2017. After placing third in 2018, she went back to the top of the podium in 2019. After COVID-19 took away her chance at a third title in 2020, she captured the 2021 World Championship before competing for the United States in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.