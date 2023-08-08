Robert Jackson Published 6:46 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Aug. 1, 1969-Aug. 4, 2023

Robert “Rob” Jackson, 54, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at his home.

A time of sharing to celebrate Rob’s life, will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Rob’s honor may be made to the Dowagiac Conservation Club. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Rob was born Aug. 1, 1969, in Stickney, IL, to Franz and Virginia (Bradshaw) Jackson. His family moved to Dowagiac in 1975. He attended Dowagiac Union schools and earned his GED as an adult. He had a strong work ethic, working for Niles Steel Tank (formerly Garden City Fan) in Niles for over 20 years where he was active in his union and served as a union representative at one time. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He had a love for football and was an avid University of Michigan fan. Rob was known as a kind-hearted man who loved animals. Most of all he loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Rob is survived by his children Dustin (Abigail Hansen) Glaser, Corbin (Chelsey) Glaser, Devin (Amanda De La Cruz) Glaser, T’Anna (James) Johnson, Destiny (Nyk Kolberg) Jerue and Tyler (Breanna McFadden) Jerue; grandchildren Caden Glaser, Kylie Glaser, Olivia Johnson, Dontea Gross, Kolsyan Kolberg and Flynn Jerue; sister Michelle (David) Jewell; nieces, Kiri (Rafael Cubela) Jewell and Jade Jewell; and his beloved partner of 20 years, Pamela Jerue. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franz and Virginia Jackson.