Donn Moroz Published 1:23 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Jan. 4. 1950-Aug. 4, 2023

Donald P. Moroz, 73, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Jan. 4, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York, the elder of two sons born to Milton and Bernadette Moroz. He married Nora Elizabeth Clement Aug. 18, 1984, in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Donn grew up in New Jersey, graduated from Boston College, and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. He spent a year clerking for a judge in New Jersey, before coming to Michigan to hold the position of Chief Deputy Assistant Prosecutor for Cass County. He then became a federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Indiana. Donn then spent two years as a federal prosecutor in Vermont. He returned to Michigan and went into private practice in Cass County before becoming Friend of the Court in Cass County (an advocate for children), a position he held for twenty years.

One of Donn’s favorite things to do in his retirement was volunteering for the Food Pantry of St. Vincent de Paul Society in South Bend. He also worked tirelessly for the Michiana Soccer Association, training and mentoring youth referees. He was a great friend to many people in the area developing life-long relationships. Donn loved playing golf at Diamond Lake Golf Course, where he was a member, and watching his beloved Boston Red Sox. More than anything else, he treasured spending time with his family and vacationing in Cape Cod.

Donn will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of almost thirty-nine years, Nora Moroz; two daughters, Sara (Andy) Murphy, Molly (Brook) Moroz-Beasley; the first grandchild on the way; one brother, Paul (Kathryn) Moroz; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, from 4 p.m., until time of service at 7 p.m., in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Donn be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 520 Crescent Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46617; or The Jimmy Fund (a Boston Red Sox organization that assists children with cancer), Post Office Box 849168, Boston, Massachusetts 02284-9168; or Michiana Soccer Association, Post Office Box 4337, South Bend, Indiana 56634.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com