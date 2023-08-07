Ann Biek Published 4:37 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

April 3, 1947-Aug. 5, 2023

Ann Marie Biek, 76, a lifelong resident of Dowagiac, passed peacefully at her home on Saturday evening, Aug. 5, 2023.

Ann was born on April 3, 1947, to Elmer and Naomi (Dewey) Biek at the family home.

A graduate of Dowagiac Union High School, Ann earned her Bachelor Degree from Grand Valley State College. She taught at Justus Gage Elementary School in Dowagiac until her retirement in 1999.

Ann was a member of the Dowagiac Education Association serving many years as building representative. She was also a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 1855, past President of the Cass County Audubon Society, a volunteer and office holder at Lee Memorial Hospital gift shop, and a volunteer at the Dowagiac Area History Museum.

An active member of Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, Ann was a member of the choir, a liturgical Reader, and a member of the HALO.

An avid traveler, Ann had the opportunity to travel to each of the seven continents to experience various cultures and to add to her long list of bird and wild animal sightings. As a longtime member of Sarett Nature Center she was able to grow her list of North American birds.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers — Carl, Robert (Thanh), Donald, and sister-in-law Diane.

Survived are a sister — June Wenzel (Ronald) in Texas; brother — Leland Biek in St. Joseph, Michigan; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac, with Father Arul Lazar officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, from 5pm until 7 p.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. A Rosary will be recited at 7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarett Nature Center, 2300 Benton Center Road, Benton Harbor, Dowagiac Area History Museum or Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church. Ann has requested wearing celebratory colors, not black. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com