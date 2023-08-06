William Nash Published 12:59 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023

June 13, 1951-Aug. 4. 2023

William Roy Nash was called home to our Lord on Friday Aug. 4, 2023. He passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife Katherine at his side.

Born June 13, 1951, to Ernie and Joan (Stininger) Nash. All who knew him will remember his sarcastic sense of humor who always loved to laugh. The only thing he loved more than a good laugh was the love he held for his wife Katherine and his three children. William and Katherine were together for 57 wonderful years.

Williams’ most precious accomplishment was the life he created with Katherine. At the age of 18, they decided to beat all odds and get married. They saved all their money and bought their first home in Sister Lakes, MI. This was the beginning of their family, which they believed was their true legacy.

William was the essence of a true Renaissance man. He owned and operated Nash Services for 40+ years, master wood craftsman, and Mr. Fixit. I f it needed repaired; he was the one most people called first. He was always willing to teach from the knowledge he acquired. He also was an avid fisherman and attempted to master the art of gambling.

He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his family and friends. William was someone who was hard to forget, even if you only met him once. When his time came, he carried himself with dignity, strength and full of love for those who went before him. He will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Joan Nash, sister Ruthann Nash.

He is survived by his wife Katherine Nash and his children, Brian Nash and his wife Kristi, Nicole Cain and her husband Chris, Deborah Wright and her husband Michael; Grandchildren Michael Wright, Jacob Cain, Samantha (Cain) Mlivic and her husband Senad, Jessica Cain and Fiancé Tyler McClenny, Karli Nash, and Wyatt Nash.

William’s family will honor him privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel in Dowagiac.

