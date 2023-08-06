Roberts going after fourth World Championship in Glasgow Monday Published 8:21 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023

GLASGOW, Scotland — The United States’ Hannah Roberts, a Buchanan graduate, was the top qualifier at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Champions at Glasgow Green Sunday.

Roberts led a group of 12 qualifiers for the finals on Monday with 82.66 points. She scored 82.12 and 83.20 on her two qualifying runs Sunday.

Den Yawen, of China, qualified second with 80.75 points, while China’s Sun Sibei was third with 79.60 points.

Roberts is the lone American to qualify for the finals of the World Championships.

Also qualifying is Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington, who captured the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Roberts won the Silver Medal.

In the finals on Monday, Roberts will be the final rider of the day in Heat 2.

Roberts is in search of her third FISE World Championship. She won the inaugural title at the age of 17 in Chengdu, China.

Roberts place third at the 2018 World Championships, but rebounded to win her second title in 2919. She won every World Cup event that season and followed that up with a victory at the Pan Am Championships and National Championships.

The 2020 season was stopped by COVID-19, but she claimed her third title the following year on her way to the Tokyo Olympics.