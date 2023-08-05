Patricia “JoAn” Dodd Published 12:50 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023

Sept. 8, 1939-July 31. 2023

Patricia JoAn Dodd, 83, of Dowagiac, passed away early Monday morning, July 31, 2023, at Cass County Medical Care Facility in Cassopolis, MI. She was born on Sept. 8, 1939 in Swift, Missouri, the daughter of James R. and Josephine E. (Berryhill) Powell.

On Aug. 25, 1961, she was united in marriage to Leon J. Dodd, who preceded her in death on September 19, 2021.

Surviving are her two children — Chris (Bob) Cooper of Dowagiac and Scott (Karen) Dodd of Cassopolis; five grandchildren who lovingly called her Nome — Stephanie (Steven) Tucker, Kristy (Ryan) Mitchell, Bryce Dodd, Marissa Dodd and Taylor Dodd; seven great-grandchildren — Channing, Jaxson, Kristopher, Calvin, Cooper, Josie and Raelynn; and brother — Larry (Darlene) Powell of Evansville, IL.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. To view JoAn’s personalized webpage or leave a condolence to her family, please visit www.clarkch.com