Jo Ann Ott Published 12:48 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

July 21, 1942-July 30, 2023

With profound sorrow, we share the passing of Jo Ann Ott, a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Born on July 21, 1942, in Buchanan, Michigan, Jo Ann graced this world with her compassionate spirit until July 30, 2023. Her life was a testament to the quote, “Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.” Jo Ann was a courageous woman who lived her life with resilience and grace. Her loving nature extended not only to her family but also to her work in medical facilities, where she was a pillar of support to many. Jo Ann had a passion for gardening and canning, and she thoroughly enjoyed sewing. A lifelong fan of Engelbert Humperdinck, Jo Ann found joy in his music. She was a supportive and caring matriarch, leaving behind a legacy of love and strength. Jo Ann was the cherished mother of Dave Ott and his wife, Susan Ott. She was the proud grandmother of Amber Cukrowicz, Danny Ott, Allison Fruk, Chris Ott, Caleb Ott, and Ashley Higdon. Jo Ann was blessed with five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Edna Best, her beloved husband, Gerald Ott, and her dear children, Daniel Ott, and Terri Ott. A graveside service for Jo Ann will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan, Michigan, 49107. We encourage friends and family to leave memories and upload photos to Jo Ann’s memorial page. Her life was a beautiful testament to the power of love, courage, and compassion. It is in these shared memories that her spirit will continue to live on in our hearts.