Deborah J. Smith Published 11:20 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Feb. 8, 1965-July 28, 2023

Deborah Jean “Little Debbie” Smith, 58, of Niles, passed peacefully Friday, July 28, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

Her life began Feb. 8, 1965, in Niles, Michigan, born to John and Joyce Moore.

Debbie was a devoted member of the Niles Philadelphia Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was a loving, caring, and loyal person. She was a very devoted mother; forever supporting and backing up her children in all they would do. She will be missed by her family and friends but by everyone who encountered her. Debbie worked at the South Bend Clinic for over twenty years as a phlebotomist. She was loved by all her coworkers and friends. She was great listener. She enjoyed listening to music and reading, especially mysteries. She cherished playing Just Dance with her kids, and her favorite songs were Proud Mary and Its Raining Men. She loved birds, flowers, and working in the garden. Even though Debbie did not have a garden of her own, she liked being a part of and helping her family with theirs. She enjoyed spicy food. She was a very faith driven women and would never complain about anything. She always remained strong even when she was not feeling the best. She enjoyed going to the movies, especially when her kids or friends would accompany her. Debbie’s kids will remember the times she took them and they would share the big buckets of popcorn. She loved the nachos with the jalapenos too.

Debbie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She leaves to mourn her passing and continue her legacy her daughter, Simone Smith of Niles; her son, Malik Smith of Niles; her mother, Joyce Thompson of Niles; sister, Sandra (Terry Jackson) Moore of Niles; brother, Jeffrey Moore of Niles; aunts and uncles, Barbara Williams of Niles, Roger (Lorraine) Outlaw of Niles, Deborah Green of Niles, Douglas Outlaw of South Bend, Indiana, Marilyn Dodd of Cassopolis; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father; her grandparents, Clarence and Rose Outlaw; uncles, Billy Green, Clarence Outlaw, Jr.; and aunt, Christine Outlaw.

Family and friends will gather Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., in Niles Philadelphia Seventh Day Adventist Church, 33332 US Highway 12, Niles.

Debbie will be laid to rest Coulters Chapel Cemetery in Howard Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com