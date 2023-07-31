Stockwell wins Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder and showmanship titles; Tharp Champion Dairy Showman
Published 10:56 pm Monday, July 31, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — Brianna Stockwell won Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder and Champion Dairy Feeder Showmanship, while Robert Tharp won Champion Dairy Showman the 2023 Cass County Fair on Monday.
Faith Tharp was Market Dairy Feeder Reserve Grand Champion and Madelyn Osbeck was Dairy Feeder Showman Reserve champion
Harmony Dohm was the Dairy Showman Reserve Champion.
Here are other winners:
Championship Dairy Showman
Senior Division
Robert Tharp
Junior Division
Colton Cady
Intermediate Division
Faith Tharp
Beginner Division
Addison Rickett
Junior Champion Holstein
Colton Cady
Senior Champion Holstein
Colton Cady
Grand Champion Holstein
Colton Cady
Junior Champion Jerseys
Abigail Carpenter
Senior Champion Jerseys
Abigail Carpenter
Grand Champion Jerseys
Abigail Carpenter
Junior Champion AOB
Lillianna Dohm
Market Dairy Feeder
Champion Lightweight
Jack Adam
Reserve Champion Lightweight
Jase Hoff
Reserve Champion Light Medium Weight
Kaylin Wilkins
Champion Medium Weight
Brianna Stockwell
Reserve Champion Medium Weight
Faith Harp
Champion Heavy Medium Weight
Korbin Sparks
Champion Heavyweight
Layla True
Reserve Heavyweight
Jimmy Strukel
Dairy Feeder Showman
Senior Division
Brianna Stockwell
Kyla Sparks
Sean Kimble
Elizabeth Tharp
Nicholas Green
Layla True
Junior Division
Madelyn Osbeck
Julia Klein
Elian Essex
Kavin Sparks
Jack Adam
Hannah Sharp
Intermediate Division
Faith Tharp
Kole Sparks
Claire Hess
Deonna Cross
Blane Belakovich
Ezekiel Pegura
Beginner Division
Marley Osbeck
Addison Rickett
Kendall Isabel
Lucy Seelye
Owen Klein
Jaleigh Foster