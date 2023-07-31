Stockwell wins Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder and showmanship titles; Tharp Champion Dairy Showman

Published 10:56 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

By Staff Report

CASSOPOLIS — Brianna Stockwell won Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder and Champion Dairy Feeder Showmanship, while Robert Tharp won Champion Dairy Showman the 2023 Cass County Fair on Monday.

Faith Tharp was Market Dairy Feeder Reserve Grand Champion and Madelyn Osbeck was Dairy Feeder Showman Reserve champion

Harmony Dohm was the Dairy Showman Reserve Champion.

 

Here are other winners:

Championship Dairy Showman

Senior Division

Robert Tharp

 

Junior Division

Colton Cady

 

Intermediate Division

Faith Tharp

 

Beginner Division

Addison Rickett

 

Junior Champion Holstein

Colton Cady

 

Senior Champion Holstein

Colton Cady

 

Grand Champion Holstein

Colton Cady

 

Junior Champion Jerseys

Abigail Carpenter

 

Senior Champion Jerseys

Abigail Carpenter

 

Grand Champion Jerseys

Abigail Carpenter

 

Junior Champion AOB

Lillianna Dohm

 

Market Dairy Feeder

Champion Lightweight

Jack Adam

 

Reserve Champion Lightweight

Jase Hoff

 

Reserve Champion Light Medium Weight

Kaylin Wilkins

 

Champion Medium Weight

Brianna Stockwell

 

Reserve Champion Medium Weight

Faith Harp

 

Champion Heavy Medium Weight

Korbin Sparks

 

Champion Heavyweight

Layla True

 

Reserve Heavyweight

Jimmy Strukel

 

Dairy Feeder Showman

Senior Division

Brianna Stockwell

Kyla Sparks

Sean Kimble

Elizabeth Tharp

Nicholas Green

Layla True

 

Junior Division

Madelyn Osbeck

Julia Klein

Elian Essex

Kavin Sparks

Jack Adam

Hannah Sharp

 

Intermediate Division

Faith Tharp

Kole Sparks

Claire Hess

Deonna Cross

Blane Belakovich

Ezekiel Pegura

 

Beginner Division

Marley Osbeck

Addison Rickett

Kendall Isabel

Lucy Seelye

Owen Klein

Jaleigh Foster

