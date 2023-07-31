Stockwell wins Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder and showmanship titles; Tharp Champion Dairy Showman Published 10:56 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Brianna Stockwell won Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder and Champion Dairy Feeder Showmanship, while Robert Tharp won Champion Dairy Showman the 2023 Cass County Fair on Monday.

Faith Tharp was Market Dairy Feeder Reserve Grand Champion and Madelyn Osbeck was Dairy Feeder Showman Reserve champion

Harmony Dohm was the Dairy Showman Reserve Champion.

Here are other winners:

Championship Dairy Showman

Senior Division

Robert Tharp

Junior Division

Colton Cady

Intermediate Division

Faith Tharp

Beginner Division

Addison Rickett

Junior Champion Holstein

Colton Cady

Senior Champion Holstein

Colton Cady

Grand Champion Holstein

Colton Cady

Junior Champion Jerseys

Abigail Carpenter

Senior Champion Jerseys

Abigail Carpenter

Grand Champion Jerseys

Abigail Carpenter

Junior Champion AOB

Lillianna Dohm

Market Dairy Feeder

Champion Lightweight

Jack Adam

Reserve Champion Lightweight

Jase Hoff

Reserve Champion Light Medium Weight

Kaylin Wilkins

Champion Medium Weight

Brianna Stockwell

Reserve Champion Medium Weight

Faith Harp

Champion Heavy Medium Weight

Korbin Sparks

Champion Heavyweight

Layla True

Reserve Heavyweight

Jimmy Strukel

Dairy Feeder Showman

Senior Division

Brianna Stockwell

Kyla Sparks

Sean Kimble

Elizabeth Tharp

Nicholas Green

Layla True

Junior Division

Madelyn Osbeck

Julia Klein

Elian Essex

Kavin Sparks

Jack Adam

Hannah Sharp

Intermediate Division

Faith Tharp

Kole Sparks

Claire Hess

Deonna Cross

Blane Belakovich

Ezekiel Pegura

Beginner Division

Marley Osbeck

Addison Rickett

Kendall Isabel

Lucy Seelye

Owen Klein

Jaleigh Foster