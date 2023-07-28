Joan Emmons Published 2:31 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Oct. 27, 1929-July 27, 2023

Joan Edna Emmons, 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her home, Buchanan Meadows, where she has lived for the last three years.

Joan was born on Oct. 27, 1929, to the late Howard and Myrtle (Leggett) Eisele in Niles. Joan was a lifelong resident of Niles and spent 26 winters in Florida with her beloved husband, Emerson Emmons. Together they shared 68 years of marriage before he preceded her on Nov. 18, 2018.

Joan is survived by her children, Karen White, Harold (Kathy) Emmons, and Linda (David) Gaul of Niles. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Adam (Melissa) Hover, Bradley (Nichole) Hover, Jason Emmons, Taryn Coleman, Bryce (Melissa) Coleman all of Niles and Landon (Courtney) Coleman of Edwardsburg. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Sophie, Stella, Nyla, Finn, Mena, and Aubree of Niles. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Margaret Williams, a niece and nephew of Buchanan and step-grandchildren Erica and Cody Gaul.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Eisele; great-grandson, Sammy Hover; and son-in-law, Lance White.

Joan was a lifelong member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Niles. She was married to Emerson on Sept. 24, 1950, in the church.

She loved her family, reading books, playing cards and dominos, playing BINGO, going to the casino and puzzling with her husband. Her sweet demeanor was always with her until the competitiveness in her shined through when she played games. She always wanted to be the winner even though she said she never cheated. Joan was also a longtime secretary for many insurance agencies.

Funeral services to honor and celebrate Joan’s life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles beginning at 11 a.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior. Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Joan’s memory may do so to St. John’s United Church of Christ.

Her family wishes to thank Buchanan Meadows and their caring staff and Caring Circle Hospice for their wonderful care she received.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.