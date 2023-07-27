Tony Prestine Published 10:36 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Sept. 16, 1979-July 21, 2023

Tony Prestine, 43, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Tony was born on Sept. 16, 1979, in Niles to Scott and Gudrun.

Tony married the love of his life, the former Heather Weaver, on Nov. 2, 2022, in Jamaica.

Tony is survived by his wife, Heather, children; Mitchell (Jade) Dehn of Niles, Tyler Prestine of Niles, Justin (Samantha) Zimmerman of Niles, Nicholas Zimmerman of Ft. Wayne, IN., Jamison Zimmerman of Niles, grandchildren, Elle, Hayden, Ryann, Tatum and Kobe. Tony is also survived by his parents, Scott (Veronica) Prestine of Niles and Gudrun (Lee Palmer) Prestine, in-laws, Jim and Fran Weaver and Vicki Pojan of Niles, his sister, Michelle Prestine of Lake Wylie, SC., sister-in-law, Jamie(Jamie) Zimmerman, brother-in-law, Josh Weaver and nephews, Brayden and Avary Zimmerman. Tony is also leaving behind his two English Mastiffs, Tito and Moto.

Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents; Anne and Bob Prestine, Sigmund and Anni (Opi and Omi) Werner, a special Aunt Dagi Benner and Cousin Henry Benner.

Tony was a Union Electrician for IBEW Local 153. When he wasn’t working, Tony enjoyed supporting Mitchell in baseball and hockey, and taking part in Motocross with Tyler. Boating and spending time on Indian Lake were also favorites of Tony’s. He and Heather enjoyed traveling and going to concerts, too. Tony, more than anything, loved his family. He was a man who lived life to the fullest. He loved everyone and was always willing to help those in need. Tony continues to show his willingness to help everyone through his donation of tissue. He has helped many people to live a better life.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 30th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Front Street Pizza 510 N. Front Street, Niles. This will be following a private family memorial service.

Condolences and messages of support may be sent to Tony’s family at www.halbritterwickens.com

Memorials in Tony’s name may be sent to IBEW 153 Help Fund at 66475 Peppermint Road, South Bend, IN 46619.

Tony lived his life with a simple philosophy. He always said, “Don’t talk about it. Be about it.”