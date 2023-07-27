Sherryl L. McMeeken Published 9:16 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

May 23, 1957-July 22, 2023

Sherryl L. McMeeken, 66, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Sherryl was born May 23, 1957, in Chicago, to Charles “Rex” and Shirley (Bergstedt) Stark as the first born of their three daughters. She grew up in Dolton, IL and spent weekends and summers in Sister Lakes Michigan at her family’s cottage on Cable Lake. She attended Thornridge High school in Dolton with the class of 1975. After high school, she decided to make the Sister Lakes area her permanent home. This is where she met the love of her life, Pat McMeeken and they married on Oct. 15, 1977. Sherryl was proud of the life and home they built together with their three children and many animals and that pride beamed brighter with each grandchild and great grandchild that came along the way.

Sherryl is survived by her loving husband, Pat McMeeken; children, Blair (Sarah Marhanka) McMeeken; Patrick “PJ” McMeeken, and Taylor McMeeken; grandchildren, Sierra Swearengin, Blair “Bear” McMeeken, Connor McMeeken and Peyton McMeeken; great-grandchild, Maren Swearengin; sisters, Darlene Stark and Julie Stark; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Shirley Stark, nephews Ali and Tim Stark, and a very special cousin Jerry Stark.

To say Sherryl was a force to be reckoned with would be an understatement. She was a spitfire and had the fiery red hair to go with that boisterous personality of hers. Her laugh was one that could be recognized from anywhere especially during all the things she loved doing most – whether that be across Cable Lake while enjoying time with family, from 10 bowling lanes down as she swiftly bowled her best games, or on the softball field as she dominated with her teammates.

Sherryl and her love for animals was unwavering. From simply providing advice to travelling fourteen hours one way to rescue a blind dog — cats, dogs, horses all the way to even rescuing ducks – if an animal needed her she was there and welcomed them into their mini farm and home. Her dedication to these helpless animals never wavered and continued until the end. She wouldn’t want it to stop there though — memorial contributions in Sherryl’s honor may be made to Hidden Acres or Cass County Animal Shelter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory of Sherryl online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Martha Comstock for her care and companionship during Sherryl’s final weeks.