Sandra Seitzer Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Feb. 1. 1959-July 21, 2023

Sandra Seltzer, of Niles, died July 21 after a long fight with cancer.

Sandy was born in Elko, Nevada. She graduated from Enterprise Academy (Kansas), and completed one year of college at Andrews University. She returned to Berrien Springs in 1980 to work and be near her sister. In 1988 she welcomed a son, Zach. For most of the rest of her life, Sandy and Zach lived in Niles. She worked for Lakeland Hospital as an assistant to the accountant for many years until she was disabled with a back injury.

Sandy is survived by her son, Zach Symonds; sister, Sharon (Ron) Symonds; brother, Bryan Seltzer; nephews, Mark (Alicia) and Kevin (Jennifer) Symonds; two grand-nephews, Jacen and Nolan; and many cousins.

She was a loving, giving person to everyone she met.

A graveside service will be held at a future date. Messages at www.allredfuneralhome.com