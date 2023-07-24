Evelyn M. Bakeman Published 4:24 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

Aug. 1, 1936-July 22 2023

Evelyn M. Bakeman, 86, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac.

A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory of Evelyn online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Evelyn was born Aug. 1, 1936, in Dowagiac, to Leo and Helen (Kuswara) Stainer. She attended and graduated from Dowagiac High School. On May 16, 1958, she married the love of her life, Ronald Bakeman. Evelyn enjoyed reading books and loved to travel.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Glenn) Feirick; grandchildren, Beth (Ryan) Kaniuga and Tim (Abbie) Feirick; great-grandchildren, Justin Feirick, Tyler Feirick, Lainie Kaniuga and Maisie Kaniuga; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Sandy) Bakeman and Sonny (Leslie) Bakeman; sister-in-law, Evelyn Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Helen Stainer; husband, Ronald Bakeman; and brother, Ronald Stainer.