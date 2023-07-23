Guy Bryant Pollock Published 8:14 pm Sunday, July 23, 2023

Nov. 27, 1955-July 22, 2023

Guy Bryant Pollock, 67, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Benton Harbor, Michigan after a long 7-year battle with cancer.

Guy was born on No. 27, 1955, in Niles, Michigan to the late Earl Lewis Pollock and Norma Jean (Riley) Pollock.

Along with his parents, Guy was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Michael Schliewe and John Webster; and sister-in-law, Greta (Topash) Pollock.

Left to cherish the memory of Guy are his siblings, Valory Schliewe, Joni Webster, Brent Pollock, Ward (Julie) Pollock, and Wade (Sal) Pollock.

Guy Pollock, a man who lived his life like a chess game, always two steps ahead and never missing an opportunity to say “checkmate,” has closed the book on his final chapter. As an avid reader, he could often be found with his nose in a book, always ready with a witty quote or an engaging story. His laughter was infectious, his spirit was contagious, and his love for life was undeniable.

Guy’s love for animals was unparalleled, particularly his dedication to his mother’s dogs. He cared for them with a kindness and compassion that was truly heartwarming. Music played a significant part in Guy’s life. He enjoyed all genres of music, and had a particular talent for playing the guitar. His music, much like his stories, were filled with emotion and passion. Guy was an exceptional storyteller, his tales full of wit, charm, and lessons of life.

An outdoor enthusiast, Guy loved camping and fishing. He reveled in the tranquility of nature, the peacefulness of the water, and the thrill of the catch. He loved being outside, surrounded by the beauty of the natural world. His interest in entomology was a defining aspect of his life, leading him to a greater understanding and appreciation of nature’s intricacies. A man of many interests, Guy had a special fondness for biking. He spent countless hours working on bikes, making them run smoothly and efficiently.

Guy was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will For Guy Pollock will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m, at Guy’s residence, 1010 Bailey Ave, Niles, MI 49120.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.

Photos, condolences, and memories may be left for Guy’s family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com