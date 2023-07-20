Strefling to make debut as Izzi Dame Friday on Peacock Published 4:10 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

NILES — Former Buchanan and Eastern Michigan University volleyball standout Franki Strefling will make her television debut as Izzi Dame on NXT Friday night.

Strefling was one of 15 members of the WWE Performance Center 2022 Rookie Class. She was joined by the likes of football players, track and field athletes, gymnasts, cheerleaders and a professional soccer player.

Strefling went to the tryouts at WWE’s 2022 SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. She signed a WWE contract last August and reported to the company’s performance center in Orlando, Florida to begin training.

Stefling started out her career as Frankie Carissa. She worked some house shows under that name, but on July 13, the WWE filed for her new name with the United States Patent and Office.

On Tuesday night, Izzi made her in-ring debut under her new name before NXT went live on the USA Network, when the WWE taped Friday night’s Level Up, which will air at 10 p.m. on Peacock..

She officially made her in-ring debut last May, losing to Lola Vice.