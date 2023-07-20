Alan Ray Palmer Published 10:55 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

July 2, 1935-July 13, 2023

Alan Ray Palmer, 88, of Beaver formerly of Dowagiac, Michigan, passed • away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on July 2, 1935, to the late Robert Jeremiah Palmer and Violet Evelyn Simmons Palmer. On June 29, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ann Marie Page Palmer.

In addition to his wife, Alan is survived by his children; Kathleen (Terry) Pennington of Beaver and Marjorie (Brandon) Lindsay of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Heather Pennington, Samantha Pennington, Zachriah (Mariah) Pennington, Tyler (Sloane) Lindsay and Maysen “May” Lindsay; great grandchildren, Westley Lindsay, Robin Lindsay, Gabrial Marcinko, Lillian Marcinko, Bradyn Riley, Carter Riley and Maverick Mosley; several nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Sally Krager of Dowagiac, Michigan. In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his brothers; Edwin Palmer and Robert “Bobby” Palmer.

Alan retired from General Telephone Company after 30-plus years of service.

He was a member of the Local IBEW where he was an executive board member. He was a member of the Army National Guard #246.Alan was passionate about the history of his community when he was a proud member of the Cass County Historical Society in Michigan where he was a volunteer and helped to establish the Dowagiac Area History Museum. Arrangements are in the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Dowagiac Area History Museum, 201 E. Division St., PO Box 430, Dowagiac, MI 49047

