Diana Miller Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Dec. 3, 1935-May 27, 2023

Diana Miller was an unforgettable daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved by so many as she spread her joy with her positive outlook and energy for life.

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, after dealing with medical complications, Diana passed away at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her parents Vern and Amy Garst along with her brother Roger Garst.

Diana was born in Elkhart, IN on Dec. 3, 1935, but lived most of her life in Niles, MI. On Feb. 28, 1959, Diana married Douglas Miller at Ferris State College in Big Rapids, MI and were happily married for over 64 years.

Along with her husband, Doug, Diana is survived by their four children Michelle (Michael) Frost of Buchanan, MI, Tamera (Bruce) Miller-Beckwith of Drummond, WI, Patricia (Rex) Allen of Santa Fe, TX, and Marc (Kimberly) Miller of Niles, MI; thirteen grandchildren Erin (Jon) Odom, Christopher Frost, Rachel Frost, Kevin Frost, Cameron (Kim) Scofield, Jessica Scofield, Bailey Roberts, Aubrey Ferguson, Jordan Beckwith, Sydney Allen, Trae Allen, Scott (Delaney) Miller, and Grace Miller; and fourteen great grandchildren. Diana is also survived by her nephew, Cameron Garst and niece Tracy (Charles) Flanders along with their families.

Diana had been a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Niles for over 60 years. She was also a former teller at Michigan National Bank; secretary for Niles Township and a volunteer for the township voting precinct. Diana also enjoyed her years of being a Cub Scout and 4-H leader along with participating with the PTA, Girl Scouts, and YMCA. She also spent time sewing, gardening, canning, camping, and fishing with her family, or watching a Notre Dame game- she loved her Irish!

Whatever she was involved in, Diana mostly loved traveling with her husband and visiting with family and friends. She was their greatest supporter and cheerleader, always being involved with all the different activities. Diana was often the person that her children and even their friends would often go to when they needed some advice or someone to chat with. She was always available and ready to help. She will be so deeply missed!

