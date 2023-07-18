Mary K. Jenison Published 1:21 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

June 5 1950-July 14, 2023

Mary Katherine Jenison, 73, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, July 14, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began June 5, 1950, in Dowagiac, Michigan the fifth of six children born to Dick and Bessie Pond. She married Roger Avink Jenison Sept. 20, 1969, in Dowagiac, Michigan. After fifty-three years of marriage, he preceded her in death May 8, 2023.

Mary loved her family and always looked forward to summer visits with her grandchildren. She had the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile. She will be remembered for being kind-hearted and supportive of the people in her life. She was social and enjoyed her time as a flight attendant for several years. Following her time in the sky, Mary settled into a career as a paraprofessional with Dowagiac Union Schools and then with Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District.

Mary will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Mindi (Chris) Young of Portland, Oregon; two grandchildren, Mark, Jillian; two brothers, Ronald Pond, Jerry Pond; two sisters, Judy (Carroll) Clark, Marilyn (Lee) Prak; one sister-in-law, Judy Jones of Centreville, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Mark Jenison; and one brother, Rick Pond.

Family and friends will gather Friday, July 21, 2023, from 10 a.m., until time of service at 11 a.m., in Michiana Church of Christ, 500 Prairie Ronde Street, Dowagiac, Michigan.

Mary will be laid to rest with her beloved husband and son in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac.

The family prefers memorial contributions in memory of Mary be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085 or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com