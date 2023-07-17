Waverly Wade Published 5:00 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

June 30, 1933-July 13, 2023

Waverly “Bee” McClennon Wade, 90, transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday, July 13, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Waverly was born on June 30, 1933, in Catron, Missouri to the late George Washington Sr. and Ella Mae (Graham) Wade.

Along with his parents, Waverly was preceded in death by his siblings; Aaron Wade, Early May Stringfellow, Leroy Wade, Margaret Wade and George Wade.

Left to cherish the memory of Waverly is his loving wife of 70 years, Eula Jean (Martin) Wade; children, Beverly (Ernest) Wade, Barbara (Donald) Nash, Ervin (Lenora) Wade, Brenda (Donald) Lucas, Armetta (Don) Wade, Debra (Thomas) Swisher, Catherine (Tim) Ward, and Demetress (Sharon) Wade-Shewmaker; siblings, Ollie Lane, Elmer Wade and Marvin Wade; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren of which he loved them all so much that he gave them all special nicknames, you know who you are.

Shortly after Bee was born, him and his family moved to Wyatt, Missouri. Bee left Missouri in 1967 and found work in Eau Clare, Michigan. He then moved to Dowagiac, Michigan and worked for Rudy’s Manufacturing. Bee later started at Sundstrand Heating Company where he worked for many years and raised his family until retirement.

As we all know, anytime you couldn’t find Bee in the backyard or around the picnic table somewhere, you could check the garden and he would probably be sitting on a five-gallon bucket, watering the planets with another bucket with holes in the bottom creating a self-made “sprinkler system.” If you had time, Bee would even demonstrate how to use it. No matter how much time he spent doing the things he enjoyed, such as going up north to hunt with his buddies, Bee would always lend a hand if you needed to fix something, and I tell you… he could fix anything.

Waverly’s devotion to his family was unmatched. He worked tirelessly to provide for his loved ones, never once complaining about the long hours or the strenuous labor. He found joy in their happiness and comfort, always ensuring they were well taken care of. His family was his pride and joy, and he made sure they knew it every day.

Visitation for Waverly Wade will be on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 11 a.mm, to 12 p.m., with a Funeral Service to be held at 12 p.m., at Second Baptist Church, 203 S Paul St. Dowagiac, MI. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com