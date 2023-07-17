James Pollock Published 5:03 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

Oct. 5, 1930-July 14, 2023

James Pollock, age 92, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Born in Niles, MI in 1930, James relocated to Holland and spent many years there. James was very proud to have served in the US Army and was involved with multiple veteran’s groups.

James was preceded in death by wife Eunice; his parents; brother; two sisters; and special friend Patricia.

James is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as many friends.

Services for James will be held at Lakeshore Memorial Services — 11939 James St. Holland, MI 49424. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, at 11 a.m., and a funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Gardens will follow.