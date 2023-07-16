Ronnie Beebe Published 3:11 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023

March 19, 1942-July 14, 2023

Ronnie Lyle Beebe, 81, of Dowagiac, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away unexpectedly but of natural causes on July 14, 2023, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Born on March 19, 1942, in Lawton, Michigan, Ronnie lived a life marked by dedication, love, and unwavering strength.

Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife, Sarah A. (Lace) Beebe of Dowagiac, and their children: Christopher Beebe of Dowagiac, Katherine (Troy) Atkinson of Portage, Anthony “Tony” (Bernadine “Cookie”) Letcher of New Mexico, and Ronnie (Stephanie) Beebe of Dowagiac. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Letcher; his parents, Floyd and Cora (Bowley) Beebe and two grandchildren, Skylar and Seth. Ronnie also leaves behind six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was the last living sibling, having been predeceased by his brothers, Art Beebe and Merilyn Beebe.

After serving his country in the Army, Ronnie transitioned to a fulfilling career as an Industrial Machinist. His analytical mind and handy nature served him well in his profession, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues. Ronnie was a man who loved to work with his hands, whether it was in his professional life or during his free time.

Ronnie was a man of many interests, all of which he pursued with a great deal of passion. He enjoyed the tranquility that came with fishing and the thrill of bow and arrow hunting. He was also fond of watching old westerns and never missed an episode of his favorite shows on the History channel, especially Oak Island, Swamp People, and NCIS. Ronnie also enjoyed the occasional visit to the casino and relished in the great outdoors through camping.

However, the true joy in Ronnie’s life was spending time with his family. He was a loving figure who cherished every moment he had with his loved ones. His family will remember him as a man who was always there for them, providing love, support, and a steady hand whenever it was needed.

Graveside services for Ronnie will take place Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 3 p.m. with Full Military Honors at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, 61453 M-51, Niles, Michigan. Family and friends will gather for a time of visitation from 2 p.m., until 3 p.m., at the main chapel at Mission Hills prior to the graveside service.

Photos, condolences, and memories may be left for Ronnie’s family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Ronnie Lyle Beebe, a man of great strength and love, will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those he left behind, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Rest in peace, dear Ronnie. Your life was a testament to the power of love, the value of hard work, and the importance of family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.