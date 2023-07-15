Rock The Block concert series returns to Cassopolis tonight Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Community members can prepare to jam out at a popular concert series returning to the village tonight.

The village of Cassopolis’ third annual Rock the Block Summer Concert Series kicks off tonight at Stone Lake Beach. Once a month through Sept. 9, the village will host a concert at the pavilion on the new Stone Lake Beach. The Oct. 7 event will be at the Cass County Fairgrounds in conjunction with Ghoul’s Night Out. The events will feature food vendors as well as a beer tent.

The series kicks off tonight with music from Top Secret and The 1985. Food will be available from Taqueria Don Chepe, Curly Q’s BBQ and Drive Thru Q, and beverages will be sponsored by The Lodges at Stone Lake.

All events will take place from 4 p.m. to midnight. Music starts at 5 p.m. and will play until 11 p.m.

The Rock the Block Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

July 15

Music: Top Secret, The 1985

Food: Taqueria Don Chepe, Curly Q’s BBQ, Drive Thru Q

Aug. 12

Music: Head Honchos, Mr. Z

Food: Curly Q’s BBQ, Tasty Treatz, Drive Thru Q

Sept. 9

Music: The Roosters, Memphis Underground (with members of Cassopolis High Schol Jazz Band)

Food: Curly Q’s BBQ, Tasty Treatz, Drive Thru Q

Oct. 7 (at Cass Co. Fairgrounds)

Music: Dart Board Compromise, PS Dump Your Boyfriend

Food: Taqueria Don Chepe, Tasty Treatz, Gregory’s Grub and Grill