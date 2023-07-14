Nicholas Eugene Fulbright, Sr. Published 10:31 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Jan. 31, 1927-June 25. 2023

Nicholas Eugene Fulbright Sr., a World War II veteran and long-time resident of Niles, MI, died after a battle with pneumonia on June 25, 2023, in Port Charlotte, FL at the age of 96.

Nick was born to Nicholas and Jetta Gamel Fulbright on Jan. 31, 1927, in Parma, MO. During his high school years, the family relocated to Niles, MI for work. At the young age of 16, Nick joined the army where he served one year before joining combat as a paratrooper from 1944-1946. Through the GI Bill, Nick attended an automotive school in Nashville, TN and later owned and operated the Four Flags Garage in Niles for several years. This experience led him to enter cars in the 1964 and 1965 Indianapolis 500s, starting a tradition that the family cherishes to this day and will for generations to come.

On March 28, 1948, Nick and Sally Goodling were married. Together, they created a beautiful family with five children. The couple enjoyed 49 years before Sally passed away from cancer. His esteemed work ethic was balanced by Sally’s warmth to raise a loving, successful family.

Nick is survived by his children, Jerry (Jill) Fulbright of Sturgis, Peggy (Tharon) Taylor of Franklin, KY, Nicholas (Debbie) Fulbright Jr. of Three Oaks, and Keith (Mandy) Fulbright of Berrien Springs; daughter-in-law, Sandi Fulbright of Niles; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and wife, Gwen Fulbright. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Jetta (Gamel) Fulbright; wife, Sally (Goodling) Fulbright; son, Raymond Fulbright; five brothers; and one sister.