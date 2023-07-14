Donald J. Broussard Published 12:21 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

June 13, 1945-July 12, 2023

Donald James Broussard, Sr., 78, of Cassopolis, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

His life began June 13, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. He and his twin brother were the youngest of thirteen children born to Joseph Sr. and Beulah Broussard. He married Joan Williams April 24, 1971, in St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Cassopolis, Michigan.

Donald cherished his family and friends. He was an avid musician; he played bass guitar and sang in a band.

Donald will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Joan Broussard of Cassopolis; daughters, Tracy (Sheldon) Cosey of Dowagiac, Michelle (Walter) Payne of North Carolina; sons, Larry (Erin) Williams of Grand Rapids, Donald James Broussard, Jr. of Cassopolis; grandchildren, Ariel, Asia, Tyrae, Jalen, Adrian, Ashley, Donald James III, Isaiah, Nikhil, Yanni, Renaya; five great grandchildren; one sister, Jestina Ventress of Elkhart, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eleven siblings, Emma Broussard, Mary Broussard, Walter Broussard, Joseph Broussard, Jr., David Broussard, Earlene Todd, Yvonne Lawson, Helen Broussard, Betty Broussard, Hazel Rockett, and his twin brother Ronald Broussard, Sr.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 11 a.m., until time of service at 12 noon, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis

Mr. Broussard will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, where he will be accorded full Military Honors.

The family prefers memorial contributions in Donald’s name be made to the charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com