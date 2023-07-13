Valade tied for 51st after second round of disc golf tournament Published 3:06 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — After two rounds of the Professional Disc Golf Association Amateur Masters Disc Golf World Championships, Niles’ Dustin Valade is tied for 51st overall.

Valade is currently 6-under par after two rounds of the tournament. There are 10 players tied for 51st. Valade was tied for seventh after an opening round 5-under par on Tuesday. He was four shots off the lead after day one, but now trails leader Sean D’Armi, who is minus-18 after two rounds.

D’Armi, of Delmar, Maryland, was tied for first place on Tuesday with Wesley Hunt at 9-under. Hunt trailed D’Armi by two strokes heading into Thursday.

Valade has been a member of the PDGA since 2022. He has a pair of wins in his two years in the PDGA.