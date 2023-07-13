Michael “Buddha” Potokar Published 7:08 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Dec. 22, 1983-July 10, 2023

It is with profound sorrow and a sense of deep loss, yet with an appreciation for a life beautifully lived, we announce the passing of Michael “Buddha” P. Potokar on July 10, 2023. Michael was born on 22nd of December 1983 in Pomona, CA, and later made his home in Niles, MI. He was not just a man, but a loving force of nature, a rock to his mother, and the best son one could ask for. An engaging character, Michael had a charisma that drew many friends towards him, creating bonds that transcended the usual parameters of friendship. He was a dedicated employee in the manufacturing industry, where his hard work and diligent nature were highly admired.

In his spare time, Michael found joy in watching Miami Dolphins games with his father, John, a tradition that held a special place in his heart. His love for fishing, music, playing the drums, and going to concerts was well known among his friends and family, often providing a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of life. But above all, it was his children, Ivy and Scarlet, who brought him the greatest joy. Michael loved them dearly, his heart growing with each passing moment spent in their company. He is survived by his mother, Marie Seese; daughters, Ivy and Scarlet; and brother, David Seese. Michael’s father, John Jr., preceded him in death.

Michael’s legacy is not measured in his accomplishments, but in the lives he touched, the smiles he brought to faces, and the love he poured into his family and friends. His memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him. We encourage everyone who new Michael to visit his memorial page, where you can share your memories and upload photos that celebrate his life at www.hovenfunerals.com. Let us remember him not for his departure, but for the incredible life he lived. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI.