Kirt A. Shepard Published 1:09 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

July 7, 1992-July 5, 2023

Kirt Anthony Shepard, 30, of Buchanan, passed away, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

His life began July 7, 1992, in Dowagiac, Michigan the first of five children born to Melissa Butrick.

Kirt cherished his family and friends. He had an amazing personality and beautiful smile. He never met a stranger and lit up any room he walked in. He was always happy and had a fun spunk and would love to dance around. He was outgoing and super caring. Kirt loved his bible. He loved his cat, Bobby Michael Kennedy.

Kirt will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother,

Melissa (Brian) Butrick of Edwardsurg; three sisters, Brooke Shepard of Edwardsburg, Ashlyn Shepard of Niles, Briana Shepard of Edwardsburg; one brother, Bryce Hodgemire of Jones; grandparents, Byron “Gene” and LuAnn Solloway of Niles, Mary Shepard of Dowagiac; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Shepard, Sr.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com