Linda Pingel Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Aug. 15, 1947-July 11, 2023

Linda L. Pingel, 75, a lifelong resident of Dowagiac, passed away late Tuesday evening, July 11, 2023 at her home. She was born on Aug. 15, 1947, in Dowagiac, the daughter of the late Earl and Mable (Robinson) Hotrum.

On Nov. 24, 1967, Linda was married to James Engle. In 1986, James and Linda purchased Trackside Restaurant in Dowagiac. James passed away on Feb. 8, 2001. Linda sold Trackside in 2004. On June 7, 2004, Linda was married to Terry L. Pingel.

Surviving are her husband of 19 years, Terry Pingel; seven children, Jimmy (MariLynn) Engle, Charity (John) Veld, Matthew (Marian) Pingel, Roy (Angie) Pingel, Melody (Doss) Cheek, Jodi (Kevin) Bouma, and Autumn Stevens; seventeen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Ferrier; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her first husband of 33 years, James Engle; two brothers, Earl Hotrum Jr and Richard Hotrum; and sister, Mary Cole.

Funeral services to celebrate Linda’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 14, at Calvary Bible Church, 27032 Marcellus Hwy, Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family from 10a.m., until the time of services. Memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be directed to Calvary Bible Church. To view Linda’s personalized webpage or leave a condolence to her family, please visit www.clarkch.com