John F. Williamson Published 2:47 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

March 1, 1940-July 11 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John F. Williamson. John was born on March 1, 1940, in Montgomery, Alabama, and was a long-time resident of Dowagiac, Michigan. He was a dedicated carpenter and worked diligently in the construction industry for many years, leaving behind a legacy of fine craftsmanship and hard work. His work ethic and devotion to his craft were an inspiration to many who had the privilege of working with him.

John was a loving husband, father, and brother. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Williamson; daughters, Sandra (Edward) Burhans and Sharon (Drew) Montgomery; sisters, Diane Keown and Quida Rushing; granddaughters, Brooke Myers, Melanie Mauai, and Rebecca Shelton; great-grandchildren, Chloe Smith, Alanah Smith, Alex Mauai, Braiden Mauai, Gabriel Smith and Anja Shelton; and great-great-granddaughter, Adalynne Dixon. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louella Williamson, and his son, John II, and many brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Bright Star Tabernacle, 5130 Old Pipestone Road, Eau Claire, Michigan. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the same location. Burial will take place at 12 p.m., at South Wayne Township Cemetery, Gage St., Dowagiac, Michigan. Memorial donations may be made to Bright Star Tabernacle, 5130 Old Pipestone Rd., Eau Claire, Michigan. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI.

John’s life was marked by a steadfast commitment to his family and work. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and colleagues alike. His memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those he touched.

His story is also your story, and we welcome your contributions as we celebrate and remember his life.