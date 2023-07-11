Fannie Macon Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

July 13, 1934-July 8, 2023

Fannie Mae Macon, 88, of Dowagiac, passed away Saturday evening, July 8, 2023, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo. She was born on July 13, 1934, in Macon, Mississippi, the daughter of William and Mary C. (Robinson) Ballard. On Oct. 22, 1953, Fannie was married to Ernest Nick Macon in Macon, Mississippi. They relocated to Dowagiac later that same year.

Surviving are eight children, Ed Ballard, Ernest Macon, Lawrence Macon, Dwayne Macon, Rickey (Delexie) Macon, Doris Macon, Bettie (Robert) Baker and Brenda Macon; twelve grandchildren, Jeremy (Sara) Macon, Jamaal (Dylan) Wade, Kendrick Macon, Dominique Macon, Alise Baker, Christopher Baker, Susan Macon, Breneesha Jones, Leah Macon, James Macon Jr, Juwaan Macon and Jakhari Smith; three brothers, Louis, James and John Ballard; sister, Catherine Nixon; special friend, Esther Stanley; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Mary Ballard; husband, Ernest Macon; three children, Juanita “Ethel” Macon, James Macon and Michael Macon; five sisters, Dorothy Jean Beck, Tence Ann Neal, Mary Davis, Annie Lou Hopkins and Lula Mae Harlen; and three brothers, Robert Earl, Jesse and Zachary Ballard.

Funeral services to celebrate Fannie’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 15, at Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until the time of services. Interment will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. To view Fannie’s personalized webpage or leave a condolence to his family, please visit www.clarkch.com