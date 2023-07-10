Robert L. Franks Published 9:00 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Oct. 11, 1933-July 8, 2023

Robert L. Franks, 89, of Niles, passed away at Wellbrooke of South Bend on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Robert was born on Oct. 11, 1933, to the late William and Wanda (O’Brenski) Franks in Elkhart, Indiana. After graduating from South Bend Central High School, Robert went on to attend technical college and began his career in the 1950’s at Bendix, he then went on to Capitol Tooling where he was their Chief Engineer. Robert finished his career at United Tool where he retired from in 1998 as their Chief Engineer.

On Aug. 20, 1955, Robert married Jean Bonjorno at Holy Cross Parish in South Bend.

In 1956, Robert enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Franks; parents, William and Wanda Franks; sister, Ruth Nicks; son-in-law, Billie Seastrom; sister-in-law, Joyce Pawlak.

He is survived by children, David (Angela) Franks of Niles, Gina (Edward) Pilarski of Niles, Jana Seastrom of Niles; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Janel (Brent), Madison, Raelee, Jaelyn, Robert, Matthew, and Krystal; great-granddaughter, Makayla; niece, Rene` Greenlee; nephew, Jeff Pawlak; brother-in-law, Gerald Pawlak; Stacey Madding whom Robert and Jean thought of as their own daughter; and countless friends and extended family members

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to St. Mark’s Parish in Niles.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services are being planned.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.