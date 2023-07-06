Qwintrayl Scott Published 11:23 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Feb. 8, 2000-July 1, 2023

Qwintrayl Dyonte Lamar Scott, 23, a lifelong resident of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday July 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was born on Feb. 8, 2000, the son of Sharetta Scott and Ronnie Payne. In 2018, Qwintrayl graduated from Dowagiac Union High School, where he excelled in track. He was employed by Dole Packed Foods in Decatur.

Surviving are his mother, Sharetta (Harry) Reed; father, Ronnie (Tina) Payne; grandparents, Richard and Cheryl Payne, Carolyn (Cleavenland) Wilson, and Robert Sr (Lisa) Scott; twelve siblings, Brazil Shelton, Harry Reed Jr, Ronnie Payne Jr, Richard Payne, Trevon Williams, Andrea Payne, Destiny (Tony) Lear, Lavonte (Andrea) Scott-Berry, Rodney Payne, Michaelle (Alex) Barry, Ma’Kayla Payne, and Ma’Kenzie Payne; ten aunts and uncles, Karla Scott, Robert Scott Jr, and Kadeesha Green; Robert Payne, Rickey (Emma) Payne, Raymond (Delightful) Payne, Ralph (Carolyn) Payne, Rodger Payne, Roy (Janice) Payne, and Christy Payne; seven nieces and nephews (with one on the way), Brianna Riddick, Zariel Shelton, Najiar Shelton, Zayden Scott-Berry, Iris Scott-Berry, Anastasia Payne, and Aalayah Williams; and a host of extended family and many friends. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.

Preceding him in death were his aunt, Roberta Scott; uncle, Marcus Smith; and nephews, Antionio and Valentin Lear.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 13, at Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M-62 West, Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until the time of services. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions may be directed to Clark Chapel to assist with funeral expenses. Arrangements were entrusted to Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Qwintrayl online may do so at www.clarkch.com