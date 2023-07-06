Meryl Bromley Published 11:48 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Oct. 12, 1924-June 28, 2023

Meryl L. Bromley, 98, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023, at Cass County Medical Care Facility in Cassopolis. She was born on Oct. 12, 1924, in Three Oaks, Michigan, the daughter of the late Arthur C. and Blanche (Mangold) Myers. On September 26, 1942, Meryl was united in marriage to Fred R. Bromley. Meryl and Fred had four children and moved to the Dowagiac area in the early 1950s.

Surviving are three daughters, Judith (Jim) Utrup of Dade City, FL, Kathryn Bromley of Las Vegas, NV and Joyce Howell of Niles; eight grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother, Max Myers.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 71 years, Fred Bromley on Oct. 26, 2013, and son, Gary Bromley on April 6, 2022; two sisters, Cleo Iholts and Blanche “Teenie” Berget; and brother, Edward “Bud” Myers.

Honoring Meryl’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation. A memorial service to celebrate Meryl’s life will being scheduled for Spring 2024 and will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Meryl’s name may be directed to Cass County Animal Shelter or A.C.T.I.O.N. Ministries Center. Arrangements were entrusted to Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Meryl online may do so at www.clarkch.com.