June Blackwell Published 10:49 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

June 5, 1939-July 3, 2023

June W. Blackwell, 84, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully at her long-time family home on Indian Lake Monday afternoon, July 3, 2023. She was able to enjoy her last few weeks at home overlooking the lake, watching the birds at the feeders, and the beautiful weather.

June was born June 5, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the oldest daughter of the late George and Priscilla (Scott) Wagner. She was a graduate of Morgan Park High School, in Chicago, Illinois (1957). She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology at the University of Illinois (1961), and her Master’s Degree in Psychology at Memphis State University (1961).

On May 18, 1963, June was united in marriage to Leo H. Blackwell Jr., who preceded her in death Jan. 16, 2016. During their marriage, they loved traveling and especially enjoyed their driving excursions to Alaska. They lived in Memphis, Tennessee 14 years, Chesterfield Twp., Michigan 27 years and on Indian Lake since 2005.

As her children were growing up, June was very involved with the L’Anse Creuse Public School Board, as well as being a psychology instructor at Macomb Community College in Michigan. June continued her professional career after her children were grown in the Neuropsychology Division, Department of Behavioral Services, at Henry Ford Health Systems, Detroit, Michigan.

June enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, participating in the Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, activities with the Detroit Downtown Runners and Walkers, and was involved in many worthwhile community causes. She had a life-long love of animals and nature, reading and learning, and always welcomed and enjoyed a philosophical debate.

Surviving are her three children, Leslie (Danny) Maginn, Scott (Sheri) Blackwell and Laurel (Timothy) Casper; 9 grandchildren, Riley Sean, Maddison, MollieKate, MaryMargaret, Michael Reese “Reese,” and Robert Ross “Ross,” Maginn; Zachary Blasdel Blackwell; Colin James and Erin Jean Casper; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Jerry) Shefren; and two nieces, Katie and Kerry Shefren.

Memorial services to celebrate June’s life will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, July 11, at Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m., until the time of services. Memorial contributions in June’s name may be directed to Caring Circle Hospice, League of Women Voters, or Planned Parenthood. To view June’s personalized webpage or leave a condolence to his family, please visit www.clarkch.com